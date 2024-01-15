Valeen Montenegro marries non-showbiz fiancé

MANILA -- Actress Valeen Montenegro has married her non-showbiz fiancé Riel Manuel over the weekend in Makati.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Montenegro and Manuel shared snaps and videos taken from their special day.

Aside from their family, friends and loved ones, their wedding was attended by Montenegro's fellow celebrities including Ashley Rivera, Chariz Solomon, Lovely Abella and Michael V.

Dominic Roque, Mitch Madrigal, Chie Filomeno, Yasmien Kurdi, and Ai Ai delas Alas also greeted the couple on their wedding via social media.

It was November last year when Montenegro announced her engagement to Manuel.