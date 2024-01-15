Lee Jae-wook, left, and Lee Jun-young are set to star in the upcoming revenge series 'The Impossible Heir,' to be streamed on Disney+. Photos from artists' Instagram pages

South Korean actors Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young are teaming up for the revenge series "The Impossible Heir," which will be available for streaming on Disney+.

The upcoming show is about Kang In-ha (played by Jun-young), who leaves his life of poverty behind after learning that he is an illegitimate son of a conglomerate owner.

Shunned by the members of his new family, In-ha enlists the help of his childhood friend Han Tae-oh (Jae-wook) to come up with a plan "to take over the company and seize their spots at the top of society," Disney+ said in a press release.

"Realizing success early on, the pair steadily begin their ascent until an equally ambitious woman with a similarly troubled past threatens to derail their plans forever," it added.

Joining the two actors is Hong Su-zu (from "Sweet Home 2" and "Lovestruck in the City"), who will play Na Hye-won, an ambitious woman with a troubled past.

Disney+ said "The Impossible Heir" will premiere in February but has yet to give a specific date.

Jun-young began his career in the entertainment industry by debuting in the K-pop boy group U-KISS in 2014. He eventually ventured into acting, starring in dramas such as "Imitation" and "Let Me Be Your Knight."

Jae-wook, on the other hand, is known for starring in the dramas "Extraordinary You" and "Alchemy of Souls."

