MANILA — Actor Dingdong Dantes penned a heartfelt message after the success of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Rewind" as the festival concluded on Sunday.

"When we joined the MMFF, my prayer was for the strength to be an effective storyteller, aiming to touch lives, particularly during this holiday season. The other prayer was for the revival of vibrancy in local cinema, a return to its glory days," Dantes said in the lengthy Instagram post.

"Now, as the curtain falls on the MMFF, I extend a salute to the ten films that courageously shared their beautiful stories. These films are destined to be timeless pieces, outliving us all. It’s an honor to be part of the historic 49th MMFF," he added.

Gross earnings of MMFF 2023 have reached a record-high of P1.069 billion, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced last week.

According to MMDA, this year's earnings for the 10 films surpassed the previous record of P1.061 billion set by MMFF 2018, despite only 800 cinemas open compared to around 1,200 five years ago.

Meanwhile, Dantes thanked the team behind "Rewind" as well as the moviegoers who watched the film.

"To our partners — @starcinema and @aptentertainment.ph, maraming salamat sa tiwala. A heartfelt thank you to the audience and moviegoers for believing in the magic of movies and for appreciating these films during the festival. Here’s to celebrating the vitality and resounding success of this year’s festival — a triumphant return for local cinema," the actor said.

"My gratitude extends to the producers, filmmakers, talents, crews, distributors, promo teams, production team, and organizers — each an indispensable part of this cinematic tapestry. Special appreciation to Team Rewind, led by Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar, the captain of the ship, and my fellow cast members Jordan, Pepe, Tita Coney, Tito Ariel, Tito Lito, Sue, Joross, Pamu, Via, Ina, Chamyto, Majoy, Jc, Shanaia and Neil."

Dantes also had a sweet message to his wife and "Rewind" co-star Marian Rivera.

"And finally, thanks to you, Marian, my leading lady on and off camera. Telling this story is a gift, and successfully sharing it with millions fulfills a mission. Accomplishing this mission alongside you, my wife is a rare privilege, one that I believe comes once in a lifetime. I am genuinely grateful for this extraordinary experience, forever holding a special place in my heart," he said.

"Mabuhay ang ating Pinoy filmmakers, at mabuhay ang Pelikulang Pilipino. 'The place God calls you to is where your deep gladness and the deep hunger of the world meet.' - Frederich Buechner. Salamat, Lods!"

