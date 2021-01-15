Lauren Dyogi lauds newest boy group BGYO

MANILA -- The newest boy group to emerge on the scene, BGYO, formerly known as the SHA Boys, is set to take the P-pop world by storm this 2021.

BGYO is a product of Star Hunt Academy, ABS-CBN’s training platform for talents being honed for the international entertainment stage.

In a statement, Star Hunt Management head Laurenti Dyogi said it is part of their plan to get into the idol industry.

Star Hunt began the search for the boy group in 2018. Fast forward to 2020, after rigorous training and being away from their families, BGYO's Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate are already ripe for the picking and are ready to level up on the world stage.

The five boys were first seen on the "ASAP" stage last year performing BTS's hit single “ON.” The performance was praised by viewers and other artists for their synchronized moves.

“When I saw them perform in 'ASAP,' I thought to myself, ‘All the hardships were worth it. It is hard not to support them. Imagine how good they will be in two to three years,’” Dyogi said.

One of BGYO’s performances on "It's Showtime" garnered around 2 million views, 75,000 reactions, and 3,300 comments on social media in just one day.

BGYO, whose members trend on Twitter every week, is poised to launch its debut single later this month via a major online event on KTX.ph.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC