Seats collapse during K-pop group Seventeen's Bulacan concert

A row of seats at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan collapsed during K-pop group Seventeen's concert, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo courtesy of LJ Altes

MANILA — A row of seats inside the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan collapsed late Saturday in the middle of K-pop boy group Seventeen's concert.

LJ Altes, who attended the concert, shared photos of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Altes said an entire row in the bleachers section collapsed, though no concertgoer was injured in the incident.

"Thankfully wala naman po nasaktan and ni-relocate agad 'yong mga seated doon," Altes added.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to concert producer Live Nation Philippines for a statement. The stadium's management has also yet to give a comment on the incident.

Some 32,000 fans attended Saturday's show, which was the first of Seventeen's two-day Philippine stop for its "Follow" tour, according to organizers.

During the concert, the members of Seventeen also expressed concern towards fans at the standing area who appeared unwell, with the K-pop stars even handing out water bottles to audience members.

— With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

