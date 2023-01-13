Photos from Lovi Poe and Alora Sasam's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Several celebrities had hilarious ways to greet showbiz’s ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual on his 46th birthday.

Pascual celebrated his birthday last January 12 with some of his former co-workers trolling him about nearing 50 years old.

Moi Bienne, the longtime personal assistant of Pascual, jokingly reminded the Kapamilya actor about his age which would mean agreeing to a relationship with her.

“Happy birthday P.. mahal kita mula sa kaibuturan ng aking puso cheers!! hala konting panahon na lang 50 kana, magiging akin kana @piolo_pascual bwahahahahaha.. Chos,” she said in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, comedienne Alora Sasam made sure to have an entry on social media, releasing a photo of her trying to seal a kiss with Pascual.

According to Sasam, she is just waiting for the actor to invite her for their wedding.

“Happy birthday Papa P. message ka lang kung magpapakasal na tayo, pag di ako naka reply agad wag kabahan nagpapa-load lang ako sa tindahan. Mahal kita,” Sasam said.

Actress Lovi Poe also made sure to pay tribute to his leading man on the series “Flower of Evil.”

“Sinong hindi pagpapawisan sa katabi mo? Wrong time to use lotion na 100 degrees sa labas. Tinupad nga ni Lord na makapartner mo si Papa P pero lagkitan ka naman but seriously… Happy birthday to my Mahal na lagi kaming pinapasaya ng ganito sa set,” Poe recalled.

Pascual just finished his concert tour with Jericho Rosales in Canada and in the United States last November.

The first leg happened in Vancouver on November 4 before they performed in Calgary on November 5. On November 12, the Kapamilya heartthrobs went to Houston, Texas, while their last show held last November 13 in Sacramento, California.

After that, Pascual is set to shoot a new movie “The Ride” with Kyle Echarri.