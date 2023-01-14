

London-based actress Bela Padilla is set to return to the Philippines for a new film project, “Spellbound,” the Filipino adaptation of the top-grossing 2011 South Korean romantic-comedy film.

Padilla got hold of the script of “Spellbound” three years ago after she did her first South Korean adaptation of director Nuel Naval’s “Miracle on Cell No. 7” with Aga Muhlach and Xia Vigor.

The latter was Viva Films’ box-office entry in the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in 2019 and became a winner at the tills.

“Spellbound” was given to Padilla after the loveteam of James Reid and Nadine Lustre bowed out from the project when their screen partnership was no longer feasible.

Padilla plays Yuri, a beautiful lady who has become a ghost magnet after she survived a vehicular accident back in high school. The constant presence of the ghosts in Yuri’s life stirs fear among people dear to her.



Even her family members detached from her. She purposely distanced herself from other people. Hence, Yuri is convinced she is better off alone.

“Spellbound,” slated to be shown Feb. 1 as Viva Films’ pre-Valentine offering, is directed by Jals Zarate, who produced Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s “Huling Cha Cha ni Anita” (2013) and Jourdan Sebastian’s “The Art of Ligaw” (2019).

In “Spellbound,” Padilla is paired for the first time with Marco Gumabao, who needed to take an acting workshop since he is playing a magician in the film. He wanted to do hands-on training since it is hard to fake his scenes.

He plays Victor, a street magician who easily attracts people through his charm and good looks. He spotted Yuri among his audience so he made her his inspiration for his horror-magic show that becomes an instant hit with the crowd.

“It was nice working with Marco,” said Padilla. “It took us a long time to wrap up ‘Spellbound,’ but okay siya talagang ka-trabaho."

“He was very open on the set. We discussed our scenes together before we executed them.”

Completing the unusual triangle is the unfriendly ghost, Krissy, played by Rhen Escaño. Also in the cast are Cindy Miranda, Benj Manalo, Ronnie Liang and Moi Bien.

Gumabao and Padilla had worked together in James Robin Mayo’s “Apple of My Eye” (2019), with the former in the lead and the latter as the screen writer.

Last year, Padilla made her directorial debut when she starred in the romantic drama, “366,” opposite Zanjoe Marudo.

“Spellbound,” the first screen tandem of Padilla and Gumabao, went through a lot of snags before it finally hits the big screen. Viva Films announced the adaptation of the project as early as late 2019.

In January 2020, Padilla and Marco started filming but Taal Volcano erupted and not too long after, lockdown was declared nationwide because of COVID 19.

Padilla relocated to London in 2021. She and Gumabao only managed to resume filming again late last year.

“I’m finally glad that ‘Spellbound’ is finally done and it will be shown on February 1,” Padilla declared. “After three years, we will see this film.”



