Adult housemate Laziz Rustamov took a trip down memory lane inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house as he recalled being a construction worker in his teenage years in Uzbekistan.

On Friday’s episode, Rustamov opened up about his childhood in his home country where he would usually join construction workers when they were doing renovations to earn money.

According to him, he used to carry bricks and mix cement in several construction sites. He also tried different summer jobs such as cleaning air-conditioning units.

“[During] my childhood, 14-15, we needed money.If somebody do renovations, they can pay us lower than adults. We were young,” he told Big Brother.

“In construction, we used to bring cement. I used to carry cement, bricks, or do mixing. Summertime, when we do nothing, we look for any job like cleaning aircon.”

Rustamov made it clear, however, that he was not forced by his mother to work at an early age as it was his personal decision.

“Siyempre there are times na you want to have more time with friends or siyempre you want to play football,” Rustamov noted.

Rustamov said he understood that not everyone has the same fate in life.

“Not everyone is the same. I don't actually remember friends who were working with me or like me. They have their families providing them... it's also good. It's just life. I learned a lot so it will be easier in the future,” he said.

Impressed by Rustamov’s character, “Kuya” praised his housemate for being a responsible son to his mother.

“Ang nakikita ko ngayon sa harapan ko ay isang napakaresponsableng anak. Ako ay naniniwala na bukod sa pera na kinita mo noon at ibinibigay mo sa nanay mo ay ikaw ang tunay niyang kayamanan,” Big Brother said.

The adult housemates are facing their second weekly task where they have to construct a six-foot high house through blocks, boxes, and cubes but not using their bare hands.

“PBB” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.



