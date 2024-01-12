Nadine Lustre: 'T-Bird at Ako' will be a challenge

After receiving the approval of Vilma Santos-Recto to fans' request to have Nadine Lustre and Kathryn Bernardo star in a possible remake of the film "T-Bird at Ako," Lustre said it is a challenge that she is willing to work on.

ABS-CBN News caught up with the award-winning actress as she shared the good vibes of 2024.

When asked for her reaction to Santos' approval, Lustre said she's happy but doubts if she is ready for it.

"I'm so happy she approves and appreciates my work but I think it's a matter of comfort level, 'cause I don't think I'm ready for something like that. That's very daring, di ba?" she said.

"It's very intimate," she added.

"I'm not sure if I'm ready for something like that but it's a challenge, and you know naman I'm up for challenges. It's something that we can work on, tignan natin," Lustre said.

The 1982 film was top-billed by Vilma and Nora Aunor, making it one of the iconic movies of the two legendary actresses.

Lustre said she has worked with Santos in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya".

"Actually, looking forward to working with her or just to see her again. Why not, I'm game! Super game ako. You know me, I'm always excited to work with new people," Lustre said.

Lustre also shared she is excited for the new year.

"I really have a good feeling about 2024," Lustre said.

"Hindi ko nga alam eh. I feel like it's too early for me to say what's going to happen this year, but ang goal ko talaga this year is to have creative projects - like music or pottery, not necessarily projects in showbiz. Like even personal projects," she shared.

Her horror movie with director Mikhail Red entitled "Nokturno" is still undergoing post-production.

"Hindi rin ako makapagsabi kung kelan siya lalabas kasi editing stage siya. So I'm not really sure when it's going to come out," Lustre said.