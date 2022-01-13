Singer Nicole Asensio recovers from COVID-19

MANILA -- Singer Nicole Asensio survived her bout against the COVID-19, she revealed Thursday.

Asensio took to social media to share the good news that she is now coronavirus-free after 11 days of suffering all the symptoms.

“The worst is behind me! After 11 days of symptoms… I’m finally negative and fully recovered. Thank you LORD!” she said on Facebook.

According to the singer, her voice is also back in good shape after almost two weeks of battling the virus.

“I feel healthy and in fighting form! Also my voice is back and in good shape! and because I couldn’t taste much… my waistline is in great shape too! Bahahah! (I had all the symptoms (not all at the same time) but the whole shebang!),” she continued.

Aside from announcing that she is ready to return to work, Asensio also offered a prayer for those who are still sick.

“Prayers for everyone who is unwell now, may you pull through smoothly and May God hold your hand and give you comfort,” the singer added.

Last year, Asensio released her new song “Christmas Without You” on Spotify.

“Christmas Without You” was a prequel to her original composition “See You This Christmas” which she released last year.

Asensio is the daughter of 1980s singer Iwi Laurel.