Kris Aquino shares a photo of her with a bouquet of flowers she received while in recovery. Instagram: @krisaquino

MANILA—Actress-host Kris Aquino said Wednesday she has a “long battle” ahead of her when it comes to her health, as well as mending her broken heart.

On Instagram, Aquino shared photos and videos of her being given medical treatment for her autoimmune conditions.

“Inamin ko na malayo sa okay ang kalusugan ko… pero ginagawa pa rin namin ang lahat ng kakayanin sa ngayon, para makatulong sa kapwa,” she wrote.

Aquino shared images indicating her donations to various groups, including COVID-19 antigen test kits to the Bureau of Immigration, and packs of baked goods to Philippine General Hospital personnel.

“Simple ang dahilan ko, hindi nyo kami iniwan nung kami ang nangangailangan… I am just reciprocating in the way I am at present able to, the love, support, kindness, compassion, and loyalty many Filipinos have give me and my family, especially now that many need assistance. Lahat ng napangakuan, ginagawan ng paraan na matupad bago mag January 25, birthday in heaven ng mom ko,” she said.

Aquino is the youngest of 5 children of slain former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and the late former President Corazon Aquino. Her only brother is the late former President Benigno Aquino III.

“Mahaba pa ang laban ko to strengthen my body & heal my broken heart… but from childhood I already knew, for me weakness could never be an option… especially now because I have Kuya Josh & Bimb who still need me to love, care, and provide for them. Para sa dalawang pinakamamahal ko, hindi ako susuko,” she said, referring to her two sons.

Aquino had just confirmed separating from her fiancé, former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento, last week.

Her post on Wednesday also included photos of gifts she has received recently.

Aquino said she refrained from “gratitude posts” to protect the privacy of the “very thoughtful friends” who have given her well-wishes.

“To all, please know how much your thoughtfulness & gestures of caring especially your messages and hand written cards have uplifted me. At least now I know sino ang totoong nagmamahal at maaasahan, at sino ang makasarili at fake lang pala. (Hindi po yung ex fiancé ang pinatatamaan, kung sya pinangalanan ko na lang.),” she wrote.