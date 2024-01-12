Janice, Gelli, Carmina, Candy star in new film 'Roadtrip'

Janice de Belen, Gelli de Belen and Candy Pangilinan promote their film 'Roadtrip' on "It's Showtime."

MANILA -- For the first time-ever, Carmina Villarroel, Candy Pangilinan, Gelli de Belen and Janice de Belen will star in a movie.

Appearing on "It's Showtime" on Friday, Pangilinan, the three actresses shared more details of their movie "Roadtrip," which was helmed by their good friend Andoy Ranay.

The movie will open in cinemas nationwide on January 17. They will also have a red carpet premiere on January 15 at SM Megamall Cinema 2 at 6 p.m..



"Ito po ang unang film na aming ginawa na magkakasama ever. Nililiwanag ko lang na first time naming magkasama sa movie. First time ito so masaya," Gelli said.

According to Pangilinan, who was credited for writing the story, she, Villarroel and the de Belen sisters have been friends for almost three decades.



"Muli po suportahan po natin ang pelikulang Pilipino at panoorin natin ang 'Roadtrip' this January 17 sa mga sinehan," Janice added.

