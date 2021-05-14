WATCH: Gelli de Belen talks about surviving COVID-19 with husband Ariel Rivera

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Gelli de Belen revealed in her latest vlog that she and her husband are COVID-19 survivors.

Talking to her sister Janice and their friends Carmina Villaroel and Candy Pangilinan, De Belen said it was last February when she and Rivera experienced COVID-19 symptoms.

She said it all started when her husband was exposed to someone who tested positive.

"Share ko lang, hindi ko ito sini-share sa marami... Kami ni Ariel, we had COVID," she began. "Si Ariel, nagkaroon siya ng sipon. Naglilinis kami ng bahay no'n, parang feeling namin, allergy-allergy lang. Hindi naman pala. Iyong sipon niya, nahawa ako agad."

"So feeling namin wala lang, may sipon, flu. Tapos, nagsabi 'yung kaibigan niya na mayroon siya. So, si Ariel, 'Oh, my God, baka pati ako?' Eh, magte-taping siya the next week. Nag-COVID test siya, positive siya," she shared.

"So noong nag-positive siya, 99% sure, sigurado mayroon din ako. After a couple of days, I decided to still get myself checked. Of course, obviously, positive ako. I had all the symptoms."

Watch more in iWantTFC

According to Belen, what scared her the most during her COVID-19 ordeal was when she lost her sense of taste and smell, and when she was feeling exhausted all the time.

"Wala akong pang-amoy, panlasa, tapos ang sama ng pakiramdam. Alam mo 'yong pakiramdam na nag-treadmill ka ng apat na oras, nag-weights ka ng dalawang oras. Tapos the next day, 'yon ang pakiramdam mo, exhausted. Ang bigat, ang sakit sa katawan talaga," she said.

The actress said she and Rivera tried their best to keep things light despite their situation as they stayed at home to recover.

"I actually tried to make light of whatever I'm feeling and siya rin, para hindi mag-worry ang isa't-isa. Pero sa totoo lang, feeling mo, delubyo na ito, 'yung ganoon. Pero ang maganda lang sa akin, suwerte ko lang kasi sabay kami ni Ariel. For other people, wala talaga, mag-isa lang sila," she said.

"'Yong worry na 'yan, okay lang na dalawang araw, tatlong araw, isang linggo. Pero kapag umabot ka na ng 15 days, parang teka muna, nakakabaliw pala 'yon."

De Belen went on to share that it took Rivera a longer time to recover from the virus.

"Nagkaroon kasi siya ng cough, medyo nahirapan siyang mag-recover. And there would be times na hindi niya lang ipinapakita sa akin, pero talagang gusto na niyang, 'Halika na, pumunta na tayo [para] magpasugod sa hospital.' Pero kinakaya pa rin niya talaga," she said.

"There was one time, nasa banyo siya naliligo, he had to sit on the floor. Kasi hinihingal siya at saka parang nahihirapan siyang huminga, may ganoon. So kung kami ganoon, what more 'yung mga nasa ospital," she shared.

"Totoo ito, totoo ang pinagdadaanan ng lahat."

Related video: