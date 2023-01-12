Jodi Sta. Maria gives updates on new pet cat Naia

Jodi Sta. Maria with her new pet cat Naia. Photo from Jodi Sta. Maria's Twitter account.

MANILA — Actress Jodi Sta. Maria gave updates on Thursday a week later after adopting a stray cat sge saw at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In a tweet, Sta. Maria shared snaps of a much healthier Naia as they play games.

"Good morning friends from me and Naia ... He’s growing fast and getting comfy here at home. He also enjoys playing cat games on my phone," she wrote.

"(Naia's) current favorite spot: is my shoulder. Have a fun-filled Thursday! Stay safe."

Sta. Maria melted the hearts of many netizens when she adopted Naia.

RELATED VIDEO: