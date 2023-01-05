Jodi Sta. Maria melts hearts for adopting stray cat

Jodi Sta. Maria with her new pet cat Naia. Photo from Jodi Sta. Maria's Twitter account.

MANILA — Actress Jodi Sta. Maria melted the hearts of many netizens for adopting a stray cat they saw at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Sta. Maria shared that they saw a cat who kept on "meowing" as if it is asking for help.

Poor kitty now has a new home. Found this kitten at the airport. She kept meowing as if asking for humans to feed and help her. It was raining too so she must have been cold. Kawawa coz nababangga siya ng cart ng passengers.

Napagalitan pa ako ng isang pasahero… pic.twitter.com/SfWGI5xv8Q — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) January 5, 2023

"Poor kitty now has a new home. Found this kitten at the airport. She kept meowing as if asking for humans to feed and help her. It was raining too so she must have been cold. Kawawa (because) nababangga siya ng cart ng passengers," Sta. Maria said.

"Napagalitan pa ako ng isang pasahero kasi pinigilan ko 'yung cart n'ya kasi nga madadaanan 'yung kuting. But I super understand naman kasi everyone was rushing to get home from their flights. Sabi ko lang “Manong, pasensya na po, may pusa po kasi. Then he told me 'wag n'yo kasing iwan kung saan-saan alaga n'yo',” she added.

Sta. Maria decided to name her Naia.

"In my head, 'hindi ko siya alaga … magiging alaga pa lang'. So I got her, took her home and named her Naia, pronounced as Na-ya kasi sa NAIA Terminal 1 ko siya nakuha. Now, she’s safe with us. Scheduled na rin for a vet visit. Ayun lang ... konting story time," she said.

Many netizens were impressed with Sta. Maria's story which has 8,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, as of writing.

"Grabe talaga, Ms. Jodi! So glad this cat has found a new home," one netizen said.

"Awww ang bait mo talaga, Ate Jods, We love you so much ate," another netizen added.

