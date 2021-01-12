Kim Seon-ho of 'Start Up' to hold first global online fan meeting

MANILA – Fans of South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho have something new to look forward to.

According to a statement, the “Start Up” actor will hold his first global online fan meeting exclusively on TikTok at 7 p.m. on January 17.

Titled “TikTok Stage Connect – Seon-ho’s Favorite,” netizens on the social media platform can look forward to a variety of sessions, including listening to behind-the-scenes stories of “Start-Up,” participating in a telepathy game to guess Seon-ho’s preferences, and watching him discover his fans’ wishes.

There will also be pre-events on TikTok’s event page, where fans can submit requests on what they want to hear from Kim Seon-ho.

The pre-event is expected to air globally, with participants from different countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea.

“As a short-form video app with a mission to spread creativity and bring joy, we hope to continue to provide opportunities for global fans and artists to connect on the platform,” said John Castro, user and content operations manager of TikTok Philippines.

“Kim Seon-ho has certainly captured the hearts of many and brought happiness through his TV dramas, and we look forward to jointly hosting this online meet-up with SALT Entertainment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kim’s agency SALT Entertainment said this is their response to the overwhelming love and support the actor received.

“We sincerely appreciate the attention and support that fans have given to Kim Seon-ho in 2020,” the agency said.

“To relieve the sadness of not being able to meet in person due to COVID-19 and show appreciation for all the support, we have prepared the first global online fan meet-up. We ask for your huge support and active participation as we work hard to organize the virtual event.”

The English version of the online fan meeting will be streamed on the TikTok Stage account (@tiktok_stage), while the Korean version will be on Kim Seon-ho’s personal account (@seonho_kim).

