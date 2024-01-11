Must-watch movies for January and February 2024

The Philippine movie industry is buzzing with excitement after the phenomenal success of the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which has raked in over 1 billion pesos and continues to draw audiences during its extended run.
This resurgence in cinema-going signals a vibrant era for Philippine film, ushering in a slate of eagerly anticipated Hollywood movies this January and February 2024.
Kicking off the year on January 8 is Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and The Heron," the Golden Globe 2024 winner for Best Animated Motion Picture.
This fantastical journey follows young Mahito into a magical realm, exploring themes of life, death, and friendship.
Comedic adventures take flight on January 17 with Illumination's "Migration," featuring an all-star voice cast including Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. This animated comedy promises laughs and heartwarming moments set to Taylor Swift's rendition of "Out of the Woods."
The same day, live-action thrills arrive with "Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny," based on the hit manga series.
Meanwhile, "Anyone But You" spices up the rom-com genre, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as feuding love interests in a wedding they can't afford to ruin.
"Argylle" leaps into action on January 31, blending espionage and fiction in a globe-trotting spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn, with an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill and Samuel L. Jackson.
"Lisa Frankenstein" debuts on February 7, a quirky love story from Diablo Cody, featuring Liza Soberano alongside Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.
The "Tokyo Revengers" saga continues with "Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle," promising a heart-wrenching delve into the past of Tokyo Manji Gang.
Valentine's Day brings "Madame Web," a unique narrative from the Marvel Universe, starring Dakota Johnson as a clairvoyant heroine in a suspenseful origin story.
Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers" lands on February 21, presenting a touching tale of unlikely friendships formed during the holiday season.
The same day, "Night Swim" plunges viewers into a chilling story about a family facing an ominous force linked to their new home's pool.
"Spy x Family Code: White," an animated spy comedy, promises action and hilarity as the Forger family inadvertently threatens global peace on February 21.
As February draws to a close, "Dune: Part Two" and "The Color Purple" are set to captivate audiences. "Dune: Part Two" continues Paul Atreides' epic on February 28, while "The Color Purple" offers a fresh adaptation of the classic tale of sisterhood.
Philippine cinema patrons and international audiences alike have a wealth of storytelling to look forward to, showcasing the diverse and dynamic nature of the film industry as we enter 2024.
