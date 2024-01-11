Miles Ocampo shares message for 'true love' Elijah Canlas

Photo from Miles Ocampo's Instagram page

MANILA -- "I have so much love and respect for that person."

This is the message that actress Miles Ocampo left her ex-boyfriend Elijah Canlas, who she said she considers as her "true love."

When asked about the current status of their relationship, Ocampo said they are on speaking terms again, but just as friends.

"We started this year na okay kami, nag-uusap na ulit. May mga bagay kaming dalawa lang ang makakaalam at makakasagot sa isa't isa, so might as well be friends for now," she told Karen Davila in an interview for the latter's vlog.

Despite their individual shortcomings throughout their relationship of more than two years, Ocampo said she has forgiven both Canlas and herself.

"Of course sa isang relationship hindi lang naman isang tao, parang you have to make it work, kayong dalawa. Siyempre may mga pagkukulang at ano rin, 'yung isa't isa. Pero I'm happy na naiwan 'yung lahat ng issues namin sa 2023," she said.

"Forgiveness naman ang pinakaimportante sa lahat. For myself din, and since I still have love for that person. Lahat naman ng tao nagkakamali, parang dapat lang maging accountable 'yung mga tao sa mga nagawa nila," Ocampo added.

Ocampo likewise admitted that she still has love and respect for Canlas, especially since they had a lot of happy memories together.

"May pinagsamahan kami, matagal din kami and kapag ganun na marami kayong pinagdaanan together, marami kayong happy memories din together. I have so much love and respect for that person," she said.

Canlas in November revealed that he and Ocampo have broken up.

They first confirmed their relationship in May 2022.

When asked whether she's open to the idea of getting back together with Canlas, Ocampo said she'd rather focus on work for now.

"Tingnan natin. Ang universe... ang magsabi," she said.

