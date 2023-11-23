Elijah Canlas, Miles Ocampo break up

Watch more on iWantTFC

Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo have broken up, the actor confirmed on Thursday (November 23), saying they went through a rough patch that ultimately led to their separation "a couple of months ago."

"We're okay, we're not mad at each other," Canlas told ABS-CBN News, explaining that they each had "personal stuff" that affected their relationship.

"I'm always going to have love for her. I'm always going to support her in whatever she does. I'll always be her number 1 fan," Canlas said of Ocampo.

The former co-stars first confirmed their relationship in May 2022.