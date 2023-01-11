'Darna' content garners 2.3 billion views on TikTok

Handout photo.

MANILA — "Darna" content on the social media platform TikTok garnered more than 2.3 billion views, ABS-CBN said in a statement Wednesday.

"Get ready for more explosive battles with the rise of the super soldiers who are set to be unified to beat the iconic superhero Darna (Jane De Leon) in 'Mars Ravelo’s Darna,' the most talked-about Kapamilya series that stirred conversations and spawned Darna-related content with the #Darna and generated 2.3 billion combined views on TikTok in 2022," it said.



This week, Darna will be facing General Borgo (Richard Quan), who gathered Narda’s former suitor Noah Vallesteros (Paolo Gumabao), her co-worker Andrei Abesamis (Young JV), Borgo’s aide Xandra (Kim Rodriguez), police officer Arthur Pineda (Eric Fructuoso), journalist Sigfried Cruz (Joshua Colet), Mayor Zaldy Vallesteros (Simon Ibarra), and his assistant Maisha Rodriguez (Dawn Chang), who all transformed as Extras and earned superpowers.

Also about to become a super soldier in the coming days is Regina’s (Janella Salvador) assistant Ali Corpuz (Mark Manicad) based on the series’ teaser.

“Darna” is available weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.



