Photo from Pinoy Big Brother's Twitter account.

“Bad time in my life.”

This was how “Pinoy Big Brother” adult housemate Seham Daghlas described her experience of bullied because of her weight.

“I was fat shamed. That led me to a bad time in my life. I failed a lot of classes in my earlier years. There was a time where I was already thin but I couldn't stop from losing weight,” she revealed to her fellow girl housemates, recalling how being made fun of affected her performance at school.

“Then college, when I came here (to the Philippines), they were like, ‘You’re so pretty, but you’re so chubby’. They kept telling me na ‘Stop eating na na. You're blocking the door. You're so big. Stop eating na.’”

It was so bad that she wrote down the criticism she received on a notebook and read them whenever she wanted to eat.

But Daghlas said she has learned to shrug off the bullies now.

“But now I'm stronger, that's why I'm happy. I don't care if they call me chubby na. I don't want to blame myself for how I was built,” she said.

