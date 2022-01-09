Photo from Pinoy Big Brother's Twitter account.

MANILA — Beauty vlogger Raf Juane told her coming out story as a transgender woman in the Sunday episode of "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10".

Juane said that her fellow housemate and brother Nathan was the first person she told about this, and she was happy that he accepted her.

"Actually noon gusto ko nang umamin sa parents ko, noon gusto ko nang mag-come out as a transgender woman, siya ‘yung una kong sinabihan," Raf told Big Brother in the confession room.

"I got to be open to him, and happily, he’s also very open-minded and open-hearted," she added.

Raf said that she was glad that her brother fully accepted her.

"I got to explain to him that I am not a boy, I do not crossdress. I am a woman. And he was able to accept and not just tolerate me," she said.

Nathan, meanwhile, shared that he saw how Raf was bullied by people because of her identity and he knows that his sister does not deserve that.

"I’ve always been a big brother of Raf. I always see to it that I will not leave my sister behind," he said.

He explained Raf's identity was never an issue in their relationship as siblings, and that what was important was that they were family.

"What my father would always tell us is, what’s the priority is love, the greatest commandment there is love,” Nathan said.

"If you just show love sa lahat ng aspeto ng buhay, everything will be solved."

PBB airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.