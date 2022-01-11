Kier Legaspi

MANILA -- Once an actor, always an actor.

That is true for Kier Legaspi, who started in showbiz as a teenager in 1989 and has made more than 40 films to date.

Born into a prominent showbiz family -- veteran actor Lito Legaspi was his dad, while Zoren and Brando are his brothers -- Legaspi proudly carries with him the esteemed legacy of his dad, who passed on in 2019.

Legaspi cannot be thankful enough that after more than seven years of not making any film, he gets his second wind and returns in front of the cameras.

He recently joined the cast of the upcoming sexy, psycho-thriller, “Kinsenas, Katapusan,” megged by GB Sampedro, who earlier worked on the action-drama “Astig,” the sexy comedy "Kaka” and the romantic sexy flick “Crush Kong Curly.”

“I’m very happy that I’m back on the filmmaking scene and with Viva again, because this is where I started,” Legaspi told ABS-CBN News. “I’m alive again when I did my first scene in ‘Kinsenas, Katapusan.’ Naging masaya ulit ang puso ko.”

He didn’t feel any stress while working because his fellow actors, including the new female stars, made work a breeze for him. “Lahat ng nakasama kong artista, mababait at marunong makisama. I had so much fun doing this movie,” Legaspi shared.

Admittedly, however, Legaspi was a bit surprised that young female newcomers were daring enough to bare onscreen now. Yet, he did not easily pass judgment on the young ladies.

“Nanibago ako sa mga bagong artista, but I’m happy, marespeto sila sa mga stars na nauna sa kanila,” the actor said. “At the end of the day, it’s still art. That’s how I look at it, regardless if it’s drama with sensitive scenes or another genre.

“Nu’ng dumating ako sa set, I was so happy when I saw Joko Diaz. Isa siya sa mga katrabaho ko noon and we did movies together. Kahit na hindi naman ako nakagawa ng movie ng matagal, I made sure I did my work when I started shooting again.”

Legaspi and Diaz previously worked together in nearly a dozen films. With director Deo Fajardo, Jr., they co-starred in “Angelito San Miguel: Ang Batang City Jail” (1991), “Utol Kong Hoodlum 2” (1992), “Jesus de la Cruz at ang mga Batang Riles” (1992) and “Blue Jeans Gang” (1992).

They also starred in Mike Relon Makiling’s “Estudyante Blues” (1989), Ben Feleo’s “Teacher’s Enemy No. 1” (1990), and Ike Jarlego, Jr.'s “Andres Manambit: Angkan ng Matatapang” (1992).

They also worked together in Toto Natividad’s “Grepor Butch Belgica Story” (1995), and “Anak ni Boy Negro” (1997), and Jose “Kaka” Balagtas’ “Boy Chico: Hulihin si Ben Tumbling” (1997).

Legaspi commended the newcomers he worked with in “Kinsenas, Katapusan,” where he plays Mike, the business partner of Diaz, who essays the character of the rich and powerful, Conrado.

Miss Earth 2019 Janelle Tee plays the gorgeous Karen, an aggressive and strong woman. Angela Morena, who was recently seen in “Sanggano, Sanggago’t, Sanggwapo: Aussie, Aussie (O Sige),” essays the role of Carla.

Rising sexy star of Viva Films, Ayanna Misola, who captured everyone's attention in Darryl Yap’s “Pornstar 2: Pangalawang Putok” and also in Roman Perez’s, Jr.’s “Siklo,” plays 15-year-old student named Beth in “Kinsenas, Katapusan.”

“Ang napansin ko sa mga newcomers na kasama namin, very professional sila,” Legaspi noted. “Pinag-aaralan din nila ang script nila. Off-camera, nakikipagkwentuhan sila sa amin. Masaya kami. Pagdating on camera at kailangan ng magtrabaho, lahat sila seryoso. I’m proud of them.”

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Jamilla Obispo, who was earlier seen in Lawrence Fajardo’s “X Deal” (2011) and “Mahjong Nights” (2021), plays Melba in “Kinsenas, Katapusan.”

Legaspi is thankful to his non-showbiz better half who understands the demands of his profession. “Before naman kami kinasal, alam na ng wife ko ang work ko,” he explained. “Alam niya na artista ako.

“Hindi naman siya nabibigla. I know my limitations din. My wife is very understanding and very supportive. I’m very thankful for that.”

Legaspi refused to seriously think about the boundaries he will set with his acting career, now that he has made a comeback. “Pwede naman naming pag-usapan ‘yun ni Boss Vic [del Rosario],” he maintained.

“Kung ano ang hinihingi ng eksena, kung logical siya at kailangan, definitely, I’ll do it. Ang character ko naman dito, simple lang talaga. Business partner ako ni Joko. So nothing was daring.”

Legaspi insisted his life remains the same, even if he has been away from filmmaking for more than seven years. His last big screen appearance was a minor role in Chito Roño’s “Boy Golden: Shoot To Kill” (2013).

“I don’t complicate my life,” Legaspi said. “Wala naman talagang pinagbago if I took a break or gumawa na ulit ako ng pelikula ngayon. It’s still the same.”

“Kinsenas, Katapusan” streams on Vivamax starting February 4.