Ex-'PBB' housemate Tibo Jumalon, wife Janet Jamora welcome baby boy

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Steve "Tibo" Jumalon and his wife Janet Jamora, the twin sister of Jinkee Pacquiao, welcomed their third child.

Jumalon shared the good news over the weekend, January 9, as he posted photos and a clip of their baby boy.

"GLORY TO GOD!" Jumalon wrote in the caption, as he also shared a verse from the Bible.

Jamora's sister Jinkee, the wife of boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao happily announced that the former, is also expecting a baby boy.

Jamora and Jumalon tied the knot in Sarangani province in 2016. They have two other children, Raymond and Ella.

