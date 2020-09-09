Jinkee Pacquiao's twin sister is expecting a baby boy

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao is excited to have a new nephew.

On Wednesday, the wife of boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao happily announced that her twin sister, Janet Jamora, is expecting a baby boy.

"The moment of truth! It's a boy," Mrs. Pacquiao said on Instagram as she shared photos from Jamora's gender reveal party in General Santos City.

Jamora, for her part, shared a video of her gender reveal balloon pop with her husband, former "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" housemate Steve "Tibo" Jumalon.

Jamora first announced her pregnancy via Instagram in July, saying she is on her 12th week.

She and Jumalon have two other children, Raymond and Ella.