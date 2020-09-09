Home  >  Life

Jinkee Pacquiao's twin sister is expecting a baby boy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2020 05:58 PM

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao is excited to have a new nephew. 

On Wednesday, the wife of boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao happily announced that her twin sister, Janet Jamora, is expecting a baby boy.

"The moment of truth! It's a boy," Mrs. Pacquiao said on Instagram as she shared photos from Jamora's gender reveal party in General Santos City.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on

Jamora, for her part, shared a video of her gender reveal balloon pop with her husband, former "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" housemate Steve "Tibo" Jumalon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janet Jamora (@janetjamora) on

Jamora first announced her pregnancy via Instagram in July, saying she is on her 12th week. 

She and Jumalon have two other children, Raymond and Ella. 

