MANILA -- Singers Richard Poon, Kyla and Sitti are joining forces for a concert to celebrate the love month.

On Instagram, Poon uploaded poster of "The Music of Love" on February 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Poon and Sitti are former members of ASAP Sessionistas, which through the years also included the likes of Juris, Ice Seguerra, Princess Velasco, Duncan Ramos, Kean Cipriano, and Nyoy Volante.

