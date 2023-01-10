Bea Saw pregnant with third child

MANILA -- "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Bea Saw and her husband Rocky Tan are expecting their third baby.

On Instagram, Saw's friends, actresses Dimples Romana and Bea Alonzo expressed their happiness over her latest pregnancy.

"May bagong mini member ang Thursday Barkadaaaa Congratulations my dear @ackie_tan @beatriz_saw.Bawi kami ni @beaalonzo sa gift," Romana wrote.



Alonzo, Romana and Saw played best friends in the hit 2007 Star Cinema film "One More Chance" and its sequel "A Second Chance."

