MANILA — Actress-host Iya Villania, who has tested positive for COVID-19, shared her heartbreak on Monday over being isolated from her children and not being able to console them.

On Instagram, Villania shared photos of her children behind a glassed door, with one of them, 1-year-old Alana, in tears apparently due to being separated from their mother.

In her caption, Villania, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Drew Arellano, revealed that she has been infected with COVID-19.

“Drew and I are still hanging onto that little chance that maybe the kids are spared,” she wrote.

Arellano was in quarantine with Villania, according to an Instagram Stories update from the TV host.

“This post is for all mamas and papas that are going thru the same thing and have to endure not hugging and kissing their children. This was the hardest thing to accept upon learning I was [positive],” Villania wrote.

Villania shared that her two older sons, Primo and Leon, understood the situation. Her only daughter, however, as seen in the photos, still wanted to be physically close to her parents.

“Primo gets it, Leon is okay too because he follows his kuya’s lead, but Alana? Boy, it broke my heart to see her cry for me and not being able to console her even for a bit,” she said.

“So mamas in this same situation, you are not alone! My tip? Try not to cry! Coz the tears will only cause nasal congestion and lengthen recovery!” Villania wrote, with a laughing emoeji.

“I know, I know… ang hirap! Man, I cried! But you have to get over it as soon as you can and get in that speed car towards recovery for your family. Kapit guys! There’s a whole bunch of us! We can do it!”

Villania just last week announced being an expectant mother anew.

She is the latest in a string of celebrities who announced in the last few days being positive for COVID-19, amid the surge of cases in the Philippines.