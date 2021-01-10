'PBB Connect': Mika leaves, new housemate Amanda enters 'PBB' house

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Housemate Mika Pajares was the third housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Pajares is this season's third evictee after receiving only 1.66 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

You are safe tonight Crismar! Mika you have been just evicted from the Big Brother House! #PBB3rdEviction pic.twitter.com/i1bZaJXQhK — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 10, 2021

Her eviction means the other nominees, Haira Palaguitto, Kobie Brown and Crismar Menchavez, will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

Meanwhile, the reality show also welcomed a new housemate.

Amanda Zamora, dubbed "Unique-A Hija Darling ng San Juan" is the newest housemate to enter the "PBB" house.

Amanda is the eldest child and only daughter of San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

Let’s all welcome ang Unique-a Hija Darling ng San Juan—Amanda Zamora! #PBB3rdEviction pic.twitter.com/7UrrTXnYiM — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 10, 2021

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).