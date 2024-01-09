Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano, left, and K-pop group Tomorrow X Together team up for the theme song of the new anime 'Solo Leveling.' Photos courtesy of (P)&(C) and BIGHIT MUSIC

Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano and K-pop boy band Tomororw X Together have teamed up for the theme song of the new anime "Solo Leveling."

The song "LEveL" was released last Sunday under Sawano's vocal project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk].

"I feel very honored to produce the music for 'Solo Leveling,'" Sawano, who worked on music for other animes such as "Attack on Titan" and "Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash," said in a press release.

"I am thankful for this opportunity to work with Tomorrow X Together. Their diverse vocal styles enhanced the track’s groove and the edge of the sound, and I was able to work feeling their talents on hand," he said.

Adapted from a Korean web novel of the same title, "Solo Leveling" follows a weak hunter named Sung Jin-woo, whose skills level up after he accepts a mysterious quest.

"'LEveL' expresses the main character's strength with its dark and heavy feeling. Its distinctive and addictive rhythm really sticks to your head once you hear it," said Tomorrow X Together.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.