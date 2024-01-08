'Gyeongseong Creature' returning for 2nd season: Netflix

Han So-hee and Park Seo-jun in promotional photo for the second season of 'Gyeongseong Creature.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

The South Korean monster thriller series "Gyeongseong Creature" will have a second season, with Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee returning as lead stars, Netflix said Monday.

On its YouTube channel, Netflix Philippines released an announcement video for the upcoming season, which features the post-credit scene of the first season's finale.

The scene reveals an apparently new character named Ho-jae, also played by Park, who stares at modern-day Seoul's skyline, suggesting a time skip from the first season's setting of 1945.

The first season followed pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang (Park) and sleuth Yoon Chae-ok (Han), who team up to uncover the mystery of a hospital in Gyeongseong, the name of Seoul during Japan's occupation of South Korea.

Park Seo-jun in a promotional photo for the second season of 'Gyeongseong Creature.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

"'Gyeongseong Creature' returns with an enthralling second season, extending its narrative from the tumultuous spring of 1945 to the bustling streets of 2024 Seoul," Netflix said in a statement.

"This continuation, set against the backdrop of monstrous creations born from human greed, further entwines the fates of Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok," it said.

Han So-hee in a promotional photo for the second season of 'Gyeongseong Creature.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

Director Jung Dong-yoon said the second season "presents a story with a completely different charm."

"The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel," Jung said.

The new season also stars Lee Moo-saeng from "The World of the Married" and "Thirty-Nine," and Bae Hyun-sung from "Our Blues."

Netflix has yet to give an exact premiere date for the second season, only saying it will drop within 2024.

The first season of "Gyeongseong Creature" was divided into two parts, with the first seven episodes dropping last Dec. 22, 2023 while the final three premiered in Jan. 5, 2024.

