MANILA -- Gretchen Ho felt the need to clarify her recent social media post after some netizens linked it to the recent wedding of her ex-boyfriend Robi Domingo and his girlfriend, Maiqui Pineda.

On X (formerly Twitter), the host replied to a thread that showed a screenshot of her Instagram Stories post of a quote from Amber Lyon.

The quote read: "Things don't come to us once we are ready, they tend to arrive early. Right when we are not sure of our capacity to fulfill them. And that's the acceptance of the challenge. The ability to trust ourselves to figure it out as we go. To navigate new waters and learn along the way."

The screenshot came with the remark: "Felt sad for her," with the netizen assuming that it was Ho's reaction to Domingo tying the knot.

Replying to the thread, the former volleyball star explained that she was referring to something else. "Hi, sorry, couldn't help but clear this up. My post on my IG stories was about some career realizations. I was off-grid for most of the day (camping) so I didn't really know [about the wedding]."

Ho went on to set the record straight, saying that she is happy for the newlyweds.

"Re: wedding, I am very and completely happy for Robi and Maiqui! We are good friends!" she said.

It was in 2017 when Ho and Domingo announced their breakup through a joint statement, where they cited the need to focus on their respective hosting careers. They had been together for more than three years.

Two years later, Domingo publicly talked about his relationship with Pineda for the first time. They got engaged in 2022.

