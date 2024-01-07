K-pop singer Yesung of Super Junior performs at the Manila leg of his ‘Unfading Sense’ concert tour at the New Frontier Theater, January 6, 2024. Photo: @shfly3424/X

MANILA — While Yesung has already performed in the Philippines many times before as part of the iconic K-pop group Super Junior, his show at the New Frontier Theater on Saturday marked the first time he had a local stage all to himself, allowing him to further showcase his individual talent and music.

Joined by a live band in a stage teeming with plants, the 39-year-old singer serenaded his Filipino supporters for two hours during the Manila leg of his “Unfading Sense” tour, produced by PULP Live World.

At the penultimate Manila show, Yesung reflected on his first-ever solo tour, which he described as a dream come true for him.

“While I was doing this tour, a lot of things came to my thoughts. It’s my first time going to different cities and countries by myself. Of course, it was all possible because you gave a lot of support to my album,” he told fans through an interpreter.

“I’m very happy because this kind of tour is something that I've always dreamed of,” he said.

The concert was a stark departure from Super Junior’s Super Show, devoid of danceable tunes and bombastic productions, highlighting Yesung’s soothing and soulful singing as he delivered his mostly mellow solo tracks.

Most of the songs on the setlist were pulled from the singer’s 2023 releases, including his album “Sensory Flows,” its special version “Floral Sense,” and his fifth extended play (EP) “Unfading Sense.”

A calm and relaxing atmosphere filled the venue as soon as Yesung opened the show with the slow-paced single “Scented Things.”

The Super Junior vocalist also impressed the crowd with his ad libs in songs like “Beautiful” and “Like Us,” and had them singing along during “It Has To Be You,” which he recorded for the 2010 K-drama “Cinderella’s Sister.”

He also performed “Corazón Perdido (Lost Heart),” later admitting that he wished he had picked the B-side track from his 2021 EP “Beautiful Night” as a lead single.

Apart from the performances, Yesung also showed his refreshingly candid personality. At one point during the concert, he even noted how the concertgoers seemed to be more occupied with taking photos and videos on their phones instead of making eye contact with him while performing.

He also said he wished he could speak in Filipino in order to get his Korean jokes across to the audience.

Fans also prepared a video featuring Yesung’s photocards and Super Junior’s lightsticks shown on various locations across the country, such as the Banaue Rice Terraces, Heritage of Cebu Monument and at a museum in Tagum City.

“There’s a lot of beautiful places in the Philippines,” the singer remarked after watching the video.

Yesung said the Philippines has become one of Super Junior's favorite places and hoped that he could return to the country to perform again.

“Honestly, Philippines, you’ve been one of our favorite destinations... So after this show tonight, I still hope this year, we’ll still have another chance to see each other,” he told fans.

“I have to make more efforts to come see you often. And I really wanted to tell all of you that despite all of these years that we’ve been together, I really want to thank you sincerely for continuing your support, to come see me every time,” he added.

