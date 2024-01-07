LOOK: Ruby Ruiz in 'Expats' trailer with Nicole Kidman

Ruby Ruiz. Screenshot from Prime Video's YouTube channel.

MANILA — The new trailer of "Expats" showed some scenes of Ruby Ruiz along with Nicole Kidman.

Ruby Ruiz will be playing the role Margaret's (Kidman) helper in the show that is set to stream on Prime Video.

Prime Video describes "Expats" as a "multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability."

The 2-minute trailer also features Filipinos talking about their employers in Hong Kong.

"Alam nating lahat ang tungkol sa employer natin, mga sikreto na kahit pinakamalapit na kaibigan niya ay 'di alam," a Filipino in the said.

"Expats" will stream new episodes on Prime Video starting January 26.

