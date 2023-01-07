Photo from TicketWorld Facebook page

MANILA – Real-life couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are gearing up to make their Valentine’s celebration extra special as they are set to hold a concert in February.

Milby and Miss Universe 2018 Gray will team up for the “Love and Beyond” concert on February 10 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, according to the TicketWorld Facebook page.

The couple welcomed 2023 with Milby and Gray's family in Western Australia, as seen in her recent posts.

Gray recently hinted about being "at her happiest" during a picnic with Milby, also in Western Australia, sparking speculations that they took their relationship up a notch.

Her post was filled with comments from her fans and followers, asking if she is either engaged or already married.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

The two have since been mixing work and play, traveling for performances and television appearances.

The beauty queen, on the other hand, has been tapped to serve as one of the backstage commentators for the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 in New Orleans, USA.

