MANILA -- Elmo Magalona is set to return on screen as he stars in one of the four episodes of the third season of “Click, Like, Share” with Jane Oineza.

Magalona and Oineza could not avoid questions from the press about the daring scenes in the episode titled “Unseen,” as suggested by the released trailer of the show.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Oineza revealed that Magalona really prepared for the steamy scenes.

“Pinaghandaan talaga ito ni Elmo. Nung nag-script reading kami nito, sabi namin, 'Oh my gosh, may ganitong scene.' Nag-prepare siya nang bongga,” Oineza said.

“Kahit sa set namin, ayoko talaga masira 'yung mood ng eksena kaya I needed to prepare for it. It was done with class,” Magalona quickly added.

In the episode, Oineza and Magalona play a photographer and her assistant, respectively, who became lovers. Their relationship will be tested when an opportunity came for him to become a model.

The actor admitted that he was informed of the mature theme of the episode before filming.

“Before they went up to me with this project, sinabi naman nila na 'yung magiging episode namin will be the most mature out of all the episodes. Kaya we really wanted it to have that different type of depth,” he explained.

“Mas more on si Elmo ang nag-quota dito. Mas toka niya yung mature... wala masyado from my side,” Oineza said in jest.

The two celebrities did not also feel awkward doing the daring scenes as they have worked together before.

“Buti na lang nagka-work na kami before. Kahit first time namin mag-pair up, at least comfortable na kami with one another,” Magalona said.

Asked if this would be the start of a more mature image on screen, Magalona was quick to explain that he does not want to be typecast.

“As long as it is challenging, I'll take it on. Pero I want to try out different things, take on new challenges. I don't want to be typecast to just being mature roles na lang all the time,” he said.

Magalona was last seen on TV as part of the ABS-CBN series "A Soldier's Heart" with Gerald Anderson, Vin Abrenica, and Carlo Aquino.

“Click, Like, Share” can be streamed on iWantTFC this January.