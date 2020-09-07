Elmo Magalona talks about comeback single 'Hold'

MANILA -- Actor-singer Elmo Magalona has a new rap song entitled "Hold," which he himself composed.

"I'm not really big on sharing my personal ideas or my personal opinions but I want to say that 'Hold' is really a big idea of mine that I like to grasp onto," Magalona said in an interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Monday.

"It's really mostly self-reflection, like me talking to myself, trying to encourage myself, no matter what's happening or no matter what's making me feel low because when I was writing it, I was at a low part of my life or I was remembering a low part of my life that it made me, you know like, that's why life is so colorful. We go through lows but we have to find a way, we have to manage to get back up. And we can't really like get that from somebody else... At the end of the day when you are on your bed no one is really going to do that but yourself. You have to bring yourself up," he added.

Currently, Magalona is part of the ABS-CBN drama "A Soldier's Heart."