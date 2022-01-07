Screen superstars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo have been a couple for nearly 10 years. Instagram: @supremo_dp

MANILA — Screen superstar Daniel Padilla dismissed as “nonsense” a post linking him to Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial.

Through an Instagram Stories update on Friday, Padilla shared a screenshot of his comment on a news outlet’s Facebook post about a netizen’s insinuation of his supposed ties with Imperial.

“Cheating speculation?” Padilla wrote. “Na nanggaling lang sa salita ng isang tao na wala lang magawa? Please. This is nonsense and irrelevant.”

The netizen, whose account is widely followed, published a series of posts early this week implying that Padilla has romantic ties with Imperial, with mentions of the actor’s mother Karla Estrada, and Padilla’s long-time reel and real-life partner Kathryn Bernardo.

Neither Padilla nor Bernardo directly addressed the netizen’s posts, until the news outlet picked up the rumor and published it.

Around the same time the claims made the rounds on social media, beauty queen MJ Lastimosa, who formerly co-starred with the couple in “La Luna Sangre,” shared a screenshot of her private chat with Bernardo, indicating that all is well in their relationship.

kabogera yun asa trending topic ha!!!! ooops na post ~ pic.twitter.com/Xap8CHC2Ld — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 6, 2022

“Alagang Ford po,” went part of Bernardo’s message, pertaining to Padilla’s real last name.

Padilla, 26, and Bernardo, 25, have been together for nearly a decade. They will celebrate their 10th anniversary in May.

The two are also set make their teleserye comeback via ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True” this year.