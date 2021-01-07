Tickets for Regine Velasquez's 'Freedom' concert out on Friday

MANILA -- Tickets for the much-awaited ''Freedom" digital concert of Regine Velasquez will go on sale starting January 8 on the events portal KTX.ph, the singer announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Velasquez will hold her digital concert on February 14, Valentine's Day, with live streaming on KTX.

"We're excited! Make sure to follow us for more updates," she wrote in the caption.

The concert, which was announced last month, is a co-production between ABS-CBN Events and I-Music Entertainment.

It will be directed by Paolo Valenciano with Raul Mitra as the musical director.

Velasquez’s most recent major concert was “Unified” with Sarah Geronimo in February 2020, just weeks before the coronavirus lockdown.

Previously, ABS-CBN Events and KTX similarly produced and streamed the digital concert of Daniel Padilla, “Apollo.”

Aside from Kapamilya offerings, KTX has also become the livestream venue of various events, from the Miss Universe Philippines pageant to the virtual staging of plays from the Philippine Educational Theater Association, among others.

