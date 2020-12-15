Regine Velasquez to stage digital concert ‘Freedom’

MANILA — Music icon Regine Velasquez is pushing through with her tradition of staging a Valentine concert, this time digitally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asia's Songbird is back on the concert stage with FREEDOM : A Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert streaming this February 14 2021! #RegineOnKTXPH



TICKET OUT SOON on https://t.co/5f8lvQboo7 pic.twitter.com/G1xvywm6ed — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) December 15, 2020

Titled “Freedom,” Velasquez’s digital concert will be held on February 14, 2021, with live streaming on the events portal KTX.ph.

The concert is a co-production between ABS-CBN Events and I-Music Entertainment.

Tickets will go on sale soon, according to the Tuesday announcement.

Velasquez’s most recent major concert was “Unified” with Sarah Geronimo in February 2020, just weeks before the coronavirus lockdown.

Previously, ABS-CBN Events and KTX.ph similarly produced and streamed the digital concert of Daniel Padilla, titled “Apollo.”

Aside from Kapamilya offerings, KTX.ph has also become the livestream venue of various events, from the Miss Universe Philippines pageant to the virtual staging of plays from the Philippine Educational Theater Association, among others.

