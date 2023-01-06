Moira dela Torre announces details of 2023 world tour

MANILA -- It's a big year for OPM star Moira dela Torre as she is set to launch her first-ever world tour, where she will be performing in the US, Canada and the Middle East.

Dela Torre turned to social media on Thursday night to share details of her upcoming Moira Tour 2023, which starts on February 10 and runs April 1, 2023.

She also teased that more cities will be announced soon.

Dela Torre will kick off her world tour with a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum on February 3.

The "Tagpuan" hitmaker first announced the tour at the end of her "Dito Ka Lang" live performance video, which was uploaded on her official YouTube page in September last year.

Dela Torre reached a new social-media milestone as she hit 4 million followers on Instagram. She also gained over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She was also a big winner at the last 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music, where she bagged the Album of the Year for "Patawad," along with Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre also won the Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.

Related video: