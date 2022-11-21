Ticket prices for Moira's Araneta concert announced

MANILA – Ticket prices to Moira dela Torre’s Araneta concert in February have been announced.

In a post by John Prats, who will direct the show, the priciest tickets cost P8,500 while the most affordable ones are priced at P500.

Her Araneta concert on February 3 will kick off her first-ever solo world tour.

The "Tagpuan" hitmaker first announced the tour at the end of her "Dito Ka Lang" live performance video, which was uploaded on her official YouTube page in September.

Dela Torre reached a new social-media milestone as she hit 4 million followers on Instagram. She also gained over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She is also coming off a big win at the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music in October where she bagged the Album of the Year for "Patawad" by Star Music, along with Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre also won the Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.