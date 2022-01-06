Jane Oineza (left) and Empress Schuck (right) are among the cast members joining lead stars Zaijan Jaranilla and Jodi Sta. Maria (middle) in the ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A new trailer for the highly anticipated ABS-CBN drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” gives a glimpse of its cast members, in addition to lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijan Jaranilla.

Released on Thursday, the trailer shows Jill’s (Sta. Maria) discovery of the her husband David’s (Marudo) affair with Lexy (Ramirez), and their resulting confrontation.

Other cast members were also shown in-character, with an introduction of each actor.

In order, they were: Angeli Bayani, Bianca Manalo, Jane Oineza, Ketchup Eusebio, Franco Laurel, Malou Crisologo, Migs Almendras, Sandino Martin, Brent Manalo, Joem Bascon, Art Acuña, Empress Schuck, Rachel Alejandro, Ronnie Lazaro, and Susan Africa.

Jake Ejercito, a recent addition to the cast, was not yet included in the trailer. Also not seen in the preview are Lao Rodriguez, Jet Gaitan, Jie Anne Armero, Avery Clyde, and JB Agustin.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” is the local adaptation of BBC’s global hit “Doctor Foster,” which was also the source material of the popular K-drama “The World of the Married.”

The ABS-CBN series will join its Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.