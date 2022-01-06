Screenshot from Luis Manzano’s YouTube Channel.

MANILA — For veteran actor Edu Manzano, respect is key to having a long career in showbiz.

In a vlog with his son Luis, the older Manzano stressed that it is important to respect the people you are working with.

"Kailangan mong respetuhin lahat ng tao kahit saan pa sila -- ke-extra sila, ke-supporting actor, ke sabihin natin na utility. Pagdating sa aming industriya ang lahat po ng tao ay pantay-pantay," he said.

Asked by his son what he wanted to be remembered in life, Edu said: "He was a good guy."

The Manzanos also got candid when they recalled the father's life as an athlete and when Luis came to his life eventually.

Edu recently made headlines after confirming his relationship with "Marry Me, Marry You" co-star Cherry Pie Picache.

