Screen grab: YouTube/Focus Features

The official trailer of "Lisa Frankenstein," the debut Hollywood movie of actress Liza Soberano, was released Friday.

The movie stars Kathryn Newton as the title character.

In over two-minute video released by Focus Features, Soberano was seen thrice. One was in the early part where she was talking to Lisa (Newton) in a car. The second one was a scene where she was talking about Lisa and the third was inside their house.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Lisa Frankenstein" is set to be released in US theaters on February 9, 2024.

It also stars Cole Sprouse, Henry Eikenberry and Joey Harris, among others.

Soberano portrays Taffy, Lisa's step-sister.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC