MANILA — Amid the raging issue of her separation from McCoy de Leon, Elisse Joson has chosen to keep her silence.

Joson took leave this week to celebrate her 27th birthday with family in an Asian country, according to ABS-CBN News sources.

Her last social media post focused on her faith in God and hope of renewal in her life. She also referred to writer and theologian C.S. Lewis’ rumination, about “God building quite a different house from the one you thought of… putting an extra tower there, rising up towers and making courtyards.”

In his confirmation of their split on Wednesday, de Leon debunked third party allegations. He wrote: “Wala po involve na ibang tao ang pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala po kayo.”

He also apologized to “McLisse” fans who followed the ups and downs of their relationship since they started became a screen pair via “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

“Hindi ko po intensyon manakit o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko,” he wrote, not citing the root cause of their separation.

In her last media interview with ABS-CBN News and other media shortly before Christmas , Joson still expressed her love for and commitment to de Leon. This was in response to questions if she seem him as “the one.”

“I don’t see anybody else,” she said at the sidelines of her contract signing with beauty expert Cathy Valencia in Taguig, December 10. She also spoke of their efforts to overcome “normal disagreements” in their relationship.

“‘Di puwede na may ‘pag nakita kang negative trait sa partner mo, ‘I don’t like that’ and leave,” she said. “You have to work at it. What we do now is to grow together.”

But she had a telling statement about wedding prospects with de Leon. “Really, that is the goal. But realistically, we want to be prepared with the baby. Honestly, he’s not ready — ‘yun naman talaga. We have to prepare para maayos ang steps. That’s where it will lead naman, but no pressure to anybody.”

Amid the tumultuous episode of their separation, de Leon and Joson find themselves occupied with their individual careers.

Joson is expanding her lash and nails beauty business, aside from starting her new Kapamilya series, “Dirty Linen”. After “ Deleter,” De Leon will start work on his new projects, the new Coco Martin series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” and the Viva production “Too Much Love Will Kill You.”

