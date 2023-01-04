Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson in 2016 (left) as housemates of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ and in 2022 (right), two years into their rekindled relationship. ABS-CBN / Instagram: @mccoydeleon

MANILA — Actor Mccoy de Leon issued a public apology Wednesday amid rumors surrounding his relationship with Elisse Joson, his former co-star and the mother of his child, in the process confirming their separation.

In a series of Instagram Stories updates, de Leon wrote: “Sorry po, pasensya na po sa inyong lahat… Hindi po totoo ‘yung mga convo na kumakalat, hindi po ako ‘yun. Pasensya na po ulit.”

De Leon made the statement hours after screenshots of his alleged private messages with another woman, as well as a selfie showing him being affectionate with an alleged third party, circulated on social media.

He, however, insisted that the primary reason for his breakup with Joson was not another woman. De Leon’s mention of having separated from Joson was also the first time he confirmed that they are no longer together.

Mccoy de Leon issues a public apology and confirms his breakup with Elisse Joson through Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Screenshot

“Wala pong [involved] na ibang tao [sa] pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala po kayo,” he wrote in the Stories updates, which were publicly visible for several hours.

“Hindi ko po intensyon [na] manakit ng tao o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko.”

De Leon did not specify the “problem” which he claimed to be the main reason that led to his split from Joson, with whom he has a daughter, 1-year-old Felize.

De Leon, 27, and Joson, 26, first met as housemates in the “Lucky 7” edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called “McLisse.”

Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon were former housemates in ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ in 2016. ABS-CBN

They eventually became a couple in real life.

However, two years later in March 2018, Joson confirmed that she and de Leon were going through a rough patch. They broke up shortly after.

In late 2018, they were paired onscreen anew in the romantic film “Sakaling Maging Tayo.” Through the project, they were able to become on speaking terms again.

A year and a half later, in August 2020, de Leon and Joson shared the first indication of a rekindled romance, with a photo of their dinner date on a yacht.

They belatedly revealed that they had gotten back together before the March 2020 onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.

