MANILA – “Pasensya na kung hindi lang talaga nakaya ni daddy.”

These were the words of actor McCoy de Leon to his daughter Felize two weeks before his rumored breakup with actress Elisse Joson surfaced.

In a lengthy post dated back December 19, De Leon hoped that his child would not look at him differently when she grows up.

De Leon is also looking forward to telling the real story to Felize if he gets the chance in the future, hoping she would understand him.

“Sana pag tanda mo wag magbago tingin kay daddy ha… Sana maikwento ko sa 'yo pagtanda mo. Don’t worry masasaya naman ikkwento ko na may konting problema hehe para naman maintindihan mo si daddy,” he said.

The actor apologized anew for penning his message on social media, hinting that he has no means to talk to his daughter, as of posting.

He then reminded Felize not to listen to “others” before admitting he misses her so much which appeared to confirm that he has not seen his child for a while already.

“Basta ha lagi kang nasa isip ni daddy pasensya na rin kung dito ko nailagay message ko hindi ko na alam paano kita makakausap eh. Wag bibigyan ng sakit sa ulo si mommy ha i-love mo siya,” De Leon continued.

“Last na... anak wag mo silang pansinin ok? Mahal na mahal kita anak ko. Miss na miss na kita sobra.”

De Leon and Joson welcomed 2023 amid rumors about problems in their relationship.

A now viral screenshot showed De Leon posing with another woman which many netizens pointed as the reason of the actor’s breakup with Joson.

In other screenshots that went viral, someone posted an alleged conversation with the woman being linked to the actor confirming their relationship.

The speculations came as a surprise to many fans as de Leon and Joson were still professing their love to each other in July when they marked their anniversary.

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint as housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

The two stars have yet to deny nor confirm the rumors, as of writing.

RELATED VIDEO