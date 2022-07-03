MANILA – Celebrity couple Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson are celebrating another year of togetherness.

To mark the occasion, the two took to social media to write their tributes to each other while also professing their great love.

De Leon said he knew it wouldn’t be smooth sailing when they decided to get back together again. Nonetheless, he said he marvels at how they have fought through every challenge they encounter together.

“Nung sinubukan natin ulit noon alam natin na hindi magiging madali. Alam natin na marami tayong pagdadaanan ulit pero ito tayo ngayon magkasama pa rin. Tuloy tuloy pa rin ang pag diskubre natin sa isat isa at sa mundo. Kinakaya maabot ang pangarap ng magkasama,” he said.

De Leon vowed to do the best he can to give Joson what she deserves.

“Hindi man malaprinsesang buhay ang naibibigay ko sayo, gagawa't gagawa ako ng paraan sa abot ng aking makakaya maibigay ko ang kasiyahan mo dahil mahal kita. Happy Anniversary sa atin Elisse ko palagi kitang nasa dasal ko promise. I love you.”

Joson, for her part, said the past year saw them grow and surpass trials. While it wasn’t easy for the two of them, Joson said she is “thankful for all of it.”

She also thanked De Leon for all that he does for their family.

“Happy Anniversary Mahal ko.. thank u for your love and patience and everything in between. I love you.”

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint as housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

It was last October when the two revealed also on the reality show that they already have a daughter.

De Leon and Joson marked the first birthday of their daughter Felize last April.

