MANILA -- Star Magic artists Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angela Ken, AC Bonifacio, Maymay Entrata, Jayda, Aljon Mendoza, Melai Cantiveros, Mutya Orquia, Joao Constancia, Khimo Gumatay, Kaila Estrada, and Ivana Alawi shared their plans and wishes this 2023.

In Star Magic's Inside News, the Kapamilya stars also shared their New Year's resolutions.

"It's not actually like a change but to improve on what we do on our craft. Mas maging confident and disciplined pa sa mga ginagawa, sa work most especially," Ken said.

"I really haven't thought about it that much but I just want to be the better version of myself every year," Bonifacio said.

"Mas maging siguro solid sa fitness goals. Pero I think I would like to focus on bettering myself in terms of health, being more confident I guess with my body and things like that. And to get better as an artist and as a person and to go with many experiences in life," Jayda said.

"For me every year mas sinisipagan ko para mas mag-improve at ma-achieve ang mga bagay na hindi ko pa naa-achieve. Sana next year (2023) mas marami pang achievement na ma-experience ko together with Jayda. Kasi next year maraming mangyayari sa amin and individually. Sobrang nae-excite lang kami ngayon," Mendoza said.



"Siguro ang wish ko na lang na sana po ay kung ano ang gusto kong baguhin sa sarili ko. Maging mas better ako, sana matupad," Entrata said.

Actress and social media star Alawi said her wish last year is still the same this 2023: "Is for the pandemic to end for us to all go back to normal and be happy and maging masaya."

Star Magic artists Cantiveros, Gumatay, Orquia, Constancia are hoping that everyone would be happy.

"Sana ngayong 2023 ay talagang more blessings sa ating lahat. Makayanan natin ang phase ng ating buhay ngayon na tumataas ang presyo, makayanan at malagpasan natin lahat. Sana dire-diretso na ma-survive natin ang pandemic at maging good health lahat," Cantiveros said.

For love team DonBelle, aside from spending more time with their family and loved ones, they are also hoping to travel more this year.

"And I hope 2023 is full of positivity and happiness not just for me but for everyone else," Mariano added.

"Sana ngayong 2023 ay mas ma-strech pa ako in terms of learning my craft. Spend more time with friends and family as well. ... and travel more," Pangilinan said.

